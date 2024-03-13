Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the February 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Organo Stock Performance

Shares of ORGJF opened at C$27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.84. Organo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00.

About Organo

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

