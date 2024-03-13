Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64.

Oracle Trading Up 11.7 %

ORCL opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,266,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,398,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,699,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,782,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

