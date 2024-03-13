One River Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,500 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One River Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of One River Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $107.10. 732,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,647. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

