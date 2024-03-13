Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 87,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 678,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $701.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after buying an additional 1,395,181 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 388,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 157,549 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 534,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 407,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

