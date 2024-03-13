OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

OFS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

NASDAQ OFS remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Wednesday. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

