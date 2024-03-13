OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
OFS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.
OFS Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OFS remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Wednesday. 10,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFS
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Capital
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.