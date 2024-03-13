Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 301,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 670,497 shares.The stock last traded at $44.48 and had previously closed at $46.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

