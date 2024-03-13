Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.61. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 506,506 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

