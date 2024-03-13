Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

About Oconee Federal Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

