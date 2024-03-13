Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.29.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.
