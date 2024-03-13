Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

