Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $332.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.