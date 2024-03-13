Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG stock opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.39.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

