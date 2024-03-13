Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,852 shares of company stock valued at $30,467,195. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.