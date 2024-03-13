Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

