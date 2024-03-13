NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 13.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,216.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $15.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $903.80. 42,637,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,936,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $682.33 and a 200-day moving average of $539.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

