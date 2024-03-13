nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVT. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

nVent Electric stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

