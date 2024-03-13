Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

