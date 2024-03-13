Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

JGH opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $199,841.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,841.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

