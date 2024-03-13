Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
