Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NEA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 75,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

