NuScale Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,637 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 902% compared to the average daily volume of 962 call options.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,534. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.