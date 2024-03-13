NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.