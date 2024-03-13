Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.