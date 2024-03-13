NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.58 million, a PE ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.80%.
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
