NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.58 million, a PE ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NL Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

