NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRKBF opened at 70.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is 58.33. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of 67.15 and a 1-year high of 70.27.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

