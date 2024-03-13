NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NKT A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRKBF opened at 70.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is 58.33. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of 67.15 and a 1-year high of 70.27.
About NKT A/S
