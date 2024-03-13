Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
CONXF stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About Nickel 28 Capital
