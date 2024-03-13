NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NICE Stock Up 1.0 %

NICE opened at $241.04 on Wednesday. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

