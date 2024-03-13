NFT One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00024636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,935.48 or 0.99907562 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00180361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

