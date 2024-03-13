NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on NewtekOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NewtekOne Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 137.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewtekOne



NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

