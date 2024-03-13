Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$52.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.54. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.88.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.17%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

