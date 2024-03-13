New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 5.6% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 1,846,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,513,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

