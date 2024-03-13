Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $964.34 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $964.34 million and $57.82 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,702.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.80 or 0.00595309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00132181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00201198 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00155262 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,411,364,308 coins and its circulating supply is 43,728,295,254 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

