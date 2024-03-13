Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nerdy stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $94,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,547,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,258,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,994 shares of company stock valued at $320,483 over the last 90 days. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 102,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 75,049 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

