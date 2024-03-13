Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

