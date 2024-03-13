Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 18,119 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lyft by 283.4% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

