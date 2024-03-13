Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 101,328 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,328 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

