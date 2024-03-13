Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $640,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

