Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $481,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

LYB opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

