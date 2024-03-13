Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $639,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

