Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 34,084 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 829,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

