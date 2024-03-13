Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

