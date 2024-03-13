Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 137.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 703,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in ImmunoGen by 188.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ImmunoGen by 890.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

