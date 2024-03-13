Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

