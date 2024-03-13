Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 22,108 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

