Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

