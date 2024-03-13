Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

