Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 2,249 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

