Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $18.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $798.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

