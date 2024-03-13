Navcoin (NAV) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $31,794.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00129519 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00018524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

