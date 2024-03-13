National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.12

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$109.12 and last traded at C$108.99, with a volume of 152973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.02.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

