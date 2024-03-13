Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.